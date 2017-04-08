PHUKET: Brunei’s Interior Minister visited Phuket to officially launch a new mosque at Saphan Ruam in Rassada yesterday.



“It is a great pleasure to welcome Minister Pehin Seri Kerna Dato H Abu Baker as a special guest. The building is sponsored by Brunei officials and others,” said Kitti Islam, a member of the Phuket Islamic Council.



Mr Kitti revealed that the new mosque, which has been under construction for six years, is in the final stages of construction and will replace a 40-year-old mosque in Rassada.



Mr Kitti added that the new building will be able to accommodate 1,200-1,500 people for special ceremonies and occasions. He also welcomed people from other faiths to join them in community events to promote peace and cooperation between Phuket muslims and other members of the community.



— Kritsada Mueanhawong