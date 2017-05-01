PHUKET: A four-storey building caught fire last night on Rat-U-thit 200 Pi road in Patong, resulting in about 100,000 baht's worth of damages.



Police officers held back traffic and tourists as firefighters battled the flames for about 30 minutes.



Lt Col Jongserm Preecha of Patong Police confirmed that only the first floor of the building had been damaged.



“There were no injuries or deaths in the incident. The owner of the building, Chatchada Poonthanabodi, told us that it was insured,” said the colonel.



He added that further investigations into the cause of the fire will be carried out.



— Kritsada Mueanhawong