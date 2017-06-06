PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket Highways Office say that the reason for chopping down the more than 20 towering pine trees near the Premium Outlet on the Bypass Road this morning was to provide a 'better view' of that road to drivers on both sides.



“Due to 'heavy rain' these days, it was necessary for us to cut down the trees so that they do not block the drivers’ view. Another reason was to get rid of termites,” Patiwetwottisak Sookhii, director of the Phuket Highways Office, told the Phuket Gazette.



“People need not worry about traffic congestion while the maintenance work is being carried out,” he added.



The highways chief also provided updates on the the Bang Ku and Chalong underpasses.



“The Bang Khu underpass is on track and will be be finished by the deadline we committed to [August 2017],” Mr Patiwetwottisak says.



“However, construction of the Chalong underpass has run into some difficulties. We are in the process of negotiating with land owners in the area. After that, we will be able to clear out electric poles and carry on with our work. At the moment, we cannot give an exact deadline as to when it will all be finished,” he added.

— Phanita Jongathikitphaiboon