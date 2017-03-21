Canadian tourist found dead in Phuket

Police have yet to learn the cause of death. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

PHUKET: A 49-year-old Canadian tourist was found dead in a condo in Kathu this morning. He is believed to have been dead for at least two days before his body was discovered.



Police received a report of the incident at about 11am from ‘Plus Condo 1’.



“We noticed a peculiar smell outside his room, which was on the 6th floor. When we opened the door, we found the victim’s body lying face-up on the bed,” Capt Wichoti Meephop of Kathu Police told Phuket Gazette reporters.



Police also found a cellphone on his chest, together with a list of hospital emergency numbers. A ‘Tripadvisor Travel Correspondent’ ID card was also found in his room, in addition to various medicines and vitamins.



“There was blood on his face, but we found no sign of a struggle on his body,” Capt Wichoti said.



“We talked to a Phuket agent who helped him out during his trip. He told us that the victim had arrived in Thailand late last year and was scheduled to return to Alberta on March 31. We were also told that he had cancer.



“A security guard said that he last saw the victim at 9am on Sunday. A friend came to visit him today and discovered the body,” said the captain.



Police have yet to learn the cause of death as the body is being examined by doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital. At this stage, they believe that it was due to health issues.



The Gazette is withholding the victim’s name until it is confirmed that his family has been informed. The Canadian Embassy has already been notified of his death.