PHUKET: Two tourists were safely rescued in separate near-drowning incidents on the Similan islands yesterday.



The first involved a 47-year-old Chinese woman, Zheng Guiping, who called out for help while swimming at Koh Ha at about 10am.



Ms Zheng, who had booked a tour with 'Sea Star', was stranded in the water for about five minutes. She spluttered and choked before falling unconscious.



The tour guide radioed the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command for help, while other crew members got her out of the water.



Ms Zheng wasn’t breathing so the crew provided CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) three times on board their boat before rushing her ashore.



She was then taken to Takuapa Hospital, at about 11:40am.



Ms Zheng, who reportedly suffers high blood pressure, is now recovering at the hospital.



The second incident involved a 33-year-old Korean man, Kang Shinsung, who nearly drowned at Koh See at about 11:30am.



Mr Kang, who had booked a tour with 'Wow Andaman', also ran into difficulties in the water.



Crew members rescued him, called the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command for help, and provided CPR.



Mr Kang was taken to Tai Muang Hospital and placed under medical care.

— Kongleaphy Keam