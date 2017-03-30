PHUKET: A Chinese national and a Chiang Rai hilltribe man were arrested at Chalong Temple yesterday for working illegally as photographers in Phuket.



The suspects, Li Ming Xing, 25, and Awoi Jathor, 22, claimed they had been hired by an agent in China through a Phuket company named ‘Love Island Wedding Studio Co Ltd’.



The arrest followed complaints that foreigners, particularly Chinese from the mainland, were continuing to conduct ‘pre-wedding’ tours at major tourist attractions all over Phuket.



“Neither suspect was able to produce a work permit, so they were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with working in Thailand without permission,” said Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.



Even though born in Thailand and resident here for generations, most hilltribe people are still not recognized as Thais.



Police also seized a Nikon D610, two lenses and other camera accessories in the arrest.



“Mr Li told us that he was a cameraman and Mr Awoi was his assistant. Mr Li was hired for 5,000 Chinese yuan per month, while Mr Awoi was paid 12,000 baht per month. Mr Awoi said that he had just been working with the company for four days,” said Capt Ekkachai.



Police pressed charges against ‘Love Island Wedding Studio Co Ltd’ for accepting a foreigner to work without a work permit, for which they could face a fine of up to 100,000 baht per alien employed.



The suspects also face a fine of up to 100,000 baht each, five years in jail, or both.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong