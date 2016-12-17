Phuket Gazette - December 17, 2016 | 01:10 PM
PHUKET: Snake catchers were called out to a house in Chalong yesterday to capture a large adult cobra that had hidden among antique jars in a store room.
“We had to be really careful capturing this one, a female cobra, to make sure we didn’t damage the fragile jars, which were Chinese antiques,” said volunteer snake catcher Sayan Thummapan.
Mr Sayan said the snake was about 3-4 meters long and it was later released in the wild, adding that his team of volunteers from the Ruamjai Foundation have been bagging an average of 2-3 snakes a day in the past two months.
The foundation can be contacted by calling 076-283346/7.
