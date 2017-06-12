PHUKET: American real estate firm Coldwell Banker this week announced its launch in Phuket.



The agency has officially opened its doors in Baan Don Cherngtalay, bringing to the island the strength and reach of its global brand with a real estate network of 3,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 50 countries and territories, and more than 86,000 affiliated sales professionals.



“The team and I are tremendously excited about this new opportunity. The Phuket luxury market needs more service oriented businesses capable of catering to discerning clients. Bringing one of the world’s largest global brands to the island will contribute to fill that gap. Our goal is to transform the customer experience, adding value from our first interaction to the last to exceed expectations,” said Norbert Witthinrich, director of Coldwell Banker Phuket.



The company aims to offer professional real estate advice and services to both commercial and private clients in Phuket.



Some of the services on offer include global reach through Coldwell Banker’s international network; bespoke research and viewings of hand picked properties; valuation, contract negotiation, financial coordination and administrative tasks; and acquisition advice for single, small hotels or development projects to large hotel portfolios and mixed-use developments.



Since 1906, Coldwell Banker has been a premier provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. It is also a leader in niche markets such as resorts, new homes and luxury properties through its 'Coldwell Banker Previews' International marketing program.



For more information, visit coldwellbankerphuket.com or call 081-891 6143. The office is located at 47/42-47/5 Baan Don, Cherngtalay Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110.

— Phuket Gazette