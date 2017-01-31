Phuket Gazette - January 31, 2017 | 12:52 PM
PHUKET: An Australian tourist, who was reportedly involved in a head-on collision with a truck in Koh Lanta on January 15, has been hospitalized in Phuket with a mounting medical bill that is not covered by her insurance.
Dawn Weldon-Schupp, a 53-year-old nurse from New South Wales, was travelling on a motorbike with her 14-year-old son, Josh, when the accident occured. She reportedly suffered a brain injury, fractured skull, punctured lung and eight broken ribs, while Josh escaped with minor injuries and has since flown home.
Ms Welden-Schupp had travel insurance, but found out she wasn’t covered for the accident. An Australian news agency, news.com.au,reported that the insurance company rejected Ms Welden-Schupp’s claim because the moped had enough power to be classified as a motorbike and she didn’t have a licence to ride one.
Donna Saalfeld, a friend of the victim, flew to Phuket to be with her. She said that the hospital has refused to let Ms Welden-Schupp leave until her medical costs are cleared. She has set up a GoFundMe page with details of the accident and a picture of a Phuket hospital bill totaling 1.47 million baht.
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Poll Results :
Total votes:
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Total Vote Result
Total votes : More detail below
Thai Nationals
Total votes :
Local Foreign Residents
Total votes :
Tourists / Visitors to Phuket
Total votes :
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.