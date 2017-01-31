Critically injured Aussie hospitalized in Phuket [video]

Ms Welden-Schupp and Josh before their trip to Thailand. Photo: GoFundMe/Amy Cosgrove

PHUKET: An Australian tourist, who was reportedly involved in a head-on collision with a truck in Koh Lanta on January 15, has been hospitalized in Phuket with a mounting medical bill that is not covered by her insurance.



Dawn Weldon-Schupp, a 53-year-old nurse from New South Wales, was travelling on a motorbike with her 14-year-old son, Josh, when the accident occured. She reportedly suffered a brain injury, fractured skull, punctured lung and eight broken ribs, while Josh escaped with minor injuries and has since flown home.



Ms Welden-Schupp had travel insurance, but found out she wasn’t covered for the accident. An Australian news agency, news.com.au,reported that the insurance company rejected Ms Welden-Schupp’s claim because the moped had enough power to be classified as a motorbike and she didn’t have a licence to ride one.



Donna Saalfeld, a friend of the victim, flew to Phuket to be with her. She said that the hospital has refused to let Ms Welden-Schupp leave until her medical costs are cleared. She has set up a GoFundMe page with details of the accident and a picture of a Phuket hospital bill totaling 1.47 million baht.



Ms Saalfeld appeals for help after her friend is hospitalized following a motorbike crash. Video: Momen Spesia

— Zohaib Sikander