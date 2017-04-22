PHUKET: The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) led an initiative to plant 1,600 pieces of live natural coral on an artificial (concrete) reef at Koh Mai Thon and Koh Racha Yai earlier this week.



“This is part of an ongoing project to sustain and improve our ecosystems and natural environment,” said Suchat Rattanaruengsri of the DMCR.



A total of 30 people, including Prince of Songkla University students and volunteer divers, joined in the initiative. With 800 pieces of coral being planted on each island, the project was undertaken from April 17-20.



As part of the same project, the DMCR added more than 250 pieces of live natural coral to an artificial reef in Koh Mai Thon last month (story here).



“Overall, we aim to plant more than 24,000 pieces. We are happy to be able to report that our progress has been good so far,” Mr Suchat said.

— Kongleaphy Keam