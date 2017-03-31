PHUKET: An unidentified rotting corpse has been found at Khao Rang this afternoon.



Capt Udom Petcharat of Phuket City Police along with officers and rescue workers arrived at a forest pond in the area to find the body floating in the water.



“Chinese people normally bury their ancestors’ bodies here. We can’t tell whether it is male or female due to its condition. We do, however, believe that the person died at least three months ago,” said the captain.



“We only found a lighter in the pants’ pocket and a pair of pink flip flops nearby. No identification was found.”



The body was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.



“It was discovered found by a worker who went to the burial site to clear out overgrown trees in the forest. We will send the remains to Surat Thani for identification,” confirmed Capt Udom.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong