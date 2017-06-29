PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Third Area Command held its annual rescue and safety drill for tourists at the Marine National Park Operations Center yesterday.



Deputy Prime Minister Gen Thanasak Patimaprakorn and Vice Admiral Surapol Koobtapun from RTN 3 presided over the ceremony.



The drill was held in coordination with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to promote tourist safety in Phuket as well as to improve the skills of rescue staff under pressure.



A helicopter drill was also held at the Pracharut Pitak Marine Center in Thalang as part of a royal project under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

— Phanita Jongathikitphaiboon