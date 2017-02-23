Detour signs placed after Phuket bridge collapse

PHUKET: A bridge on the road that circles around the Nai Harn lake near Phuket’s popular Nai Harn Beach collapsed earlier this week.



It is now undergoing repairs and officials have advised drivers to pay heed to the diversion signs that they have placed at the site. The signs are in both English and Thai.



The reconstruction project is expected to be "completed" in 2-3 months with a budget of 1.3 million baht, as confirmed by Rawai Municipality officials.