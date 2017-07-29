PHUKET: A driving school in Phuket Town caught fire yesterday.



The damages are estimated at about 500,000 baht. Four firetrucks were called to the scene and spent about 45 minutes battling the flames.



“The incident occurred at a one-storey building known as ‘Saran Driving School’. All the documents, furniture and cabinets were destroyed. Firefighters tried to contain it, but the fire spread to a nearby shophouse called ‘Hula Hula Steak',” said Lt Col Peeraphan Meemak of Vichit Police.



“The shophouse belongs to Thanin Eimbamroong, 42, whose ceiling and microwave were also damaged,” he added.



The driving school owner, Tan Wacharapakkunrawee, 45, told police that she lit some incense sticks at about 11am and left the premises for half an hour, at which time a neighbor called to inform her of the fire.



Police suspect the fire was caused by the incense, but have yet to charge Ms Tan until the investigation is finalized.



If found guilty, she will be held liable to compensate Mr Thanin for the damages to his property.

