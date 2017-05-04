PHUKET: Police are hunting for two suspects who escaped custody and fled from a police vehicle at a traffic light on the way to the station early on Tuesday morning.



“Suriya Lakpech and Wasurat Malikabutr, both 21, had initially been arrested in front of the Vijit Resort in Rawai after officers asked to inspect their belongings because they looked ‘suspicious’. The two tried to make a run for it, but were captured and taken into custody,” said Col Anantachai Piyapanun of Chalong Police.



After 7kg of ya ice (cystal methamphetamine) and 10 ya bah pills (methamphetamine) were found in their possession, they were charged with possession of a category 1 drug with intent to sell. Mr Wasurat accepted the charges, but Mr Suriya denied them.



On the way to the police station, the suspects managed to unlock their hand cuffs and ran off toward Soi Chalermpol (near Daoroong Wittaya School).



Chalong Police attempted to apprehend them, but witnesses at the scene said the two had taken someone’s bicycle and driven toward their house near Vichit DDPM office.



Once there, the suspects switched to their own motorbike and fled again.



They have now been on the run for two days.





— Kritsada Mueanhawong