Phuket Gazette - January 13, 2017 | 06:02 PM
PHUKET: A drunk foreigner ditched his car and ran off into the woods after he smashed into a parked vehicle in Kathu yesterday.
Lance Corporal Prawattinun Fuengfoo of Kathu Police received reports from locals at Bang Thong Village, who claimed that they tried to chase down the intoxicated driver of a white Toyota Vios but could not catch him.
“The car was parked in the soi adjacent to the Patong Go-Kart Speedway, but the suspect was nowhere to be found,” Cpl Prawattinun told the Phuket Gazette. “Witnesses said he was under the influence of alcohol, so I called in backup.”
Officers eventually found the suspect, who had seemingly been lost in the forest.
Police have currently withheld the man’s name. He was charged with reckless driving and drunk driving.
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Poll Results :
Total votes:
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Total Vote Result
Total votes : More detail below
Thai Nationals
Total votes :
Local Foreign Residents
Total votes :
Tourists / Visitors to Phuket
Total votes :
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.