PHUKET: Deputy Prime Minister Prajin Juntong last week chaired a seminar titled ‘GovChannel Roadshow 2017: Digital Local Government’ at Novotel Phuket Phookeethra in Phuket Town.



The seminar introduced the launch of a ‘smart kiosk’ at Big C supercenter, making Phuket the first province in the South to have one.



“In continuation of the Smart City project, the GovChannel roadshow was organized by the 'Electronic Government Agency (EGA)' in order to provide knowledge about government services using innovative technology. This will be done in accordance with our policy of the ‘5 Es’, that is e-society, e-learning, e-citizens, e-education and e-commerce,” said Deputy PM Prajin.



Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong expressed his willingness to move Phuket forward under the ‘Digital Local Government’ campaign and provide Phuketians with modern and efficient government services.



“I believe this project will go a long way toward providing timely and relevant information about government services to all Phuketians,” said Gov Norraphat.



The seminar will also be hosted in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Sawan, Khon Kaen, Songkla, Chonburi and Ubon Ratchatani.



“Phuket is an important city for digital economy and policy. With the launch of the smart kiosk, people can now receive any information they need using only their identity card,” said Dr Sak Sekkhunto, director of the EGA.

— Sukawin Tanthavanich