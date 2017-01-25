EducationUSA Thailand to host informational fair

EducationUSA Thailand is inviting high school and university students, parents, and educators to its annual series of higher-education fairs. Photo: Supplied

PHUKET: EducationUSA Thailand, a program of the US Department of State and US Embassy Bangkok, is inviting high school and university students, parents, and educators to its annual series of higher-education fairs.



The Phuket fair is slated for February 1 at Satri Phuket School, with Chiang Mai scheduled for February 2 at Le Meridien Chiang Mai, and Bangkok on February 4 at the Renaissance hotel.



Participants will be able to gather information about scholarships – valued at more than $50,000 – from universities and colleges all over the US.



They will also have the opportunity to speak directly with US Embassy Consular officers regarding the student visa process, and be able to learn about various institutions of higher learning in the US as well as scholarship opportunities, academic advising, testing and more.



Entry to the fairs is free. Special raffle prizes will also be awarded at the venue.



For more information, visit the EducationUSA Facebook page here, or click to register here.

