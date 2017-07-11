KRABI: A village headman and 10 members of his family were shot in the head in an execution style massacre at their home in Krabi. Carried out by several assailants yesterday, the massacre left eight dead and three others with serious injuries.



Captain Suwit Kaewpreecha, deputy inspector of the Ao Luek Police Station in Krabi, was alerted to the massacre at about 1:30am today.



The victims included three girls, while two other girls were severely injured.



Local residents said they heard gunfire at the house of Worayuth Sunglung, the village head, at about midnight.



Five people were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others, including Mr Worayuth, died at hospital.



The other victims were identified as Duangporn Sunglung, Suriya Sunglung, Sutthipong Prikdam, Phetdao Sunglung, Anna Butrterb, Kingthian Sunglung and Praemaithong Sunglung.



Witnesses told police that they saw six or seven men arrive at the home in two vehicles at around 4pm. The men wore military-style camouflage clothes and were all armed.



They pretended to be authorities checking the house and held everybody inside, witnesses said. The village head returned to the house at about 8pm and was handcuffed.



Police have yet to confirm a motive for the crime.



Witnesses said the assailants took the village head’s Toyota Yaris and CCTV cameras when they left.



Krabi Governor Pinit Boonlert has urged people not to pay attention to rumors and to listen to Krabi Provincial Police Commander Worawit Panprung’s official statement only.



Ao Luek Kamnan Suriya Chumjai expressed his condolences to the family.



“We are assisting the remaining family members during this difficult time. Some people are also providing them with financial assistance. This is a shocking and cruel incident. I am sure that sooner or later, police will find the killers and justice will be served,” said Mr Suriya.



Additional reporting by Kritsada Mueanhawong.

— The Nation