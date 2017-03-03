Emerald group accused of illegal activities in Phuket

PHUKET: Three projects by a major real estate developer in Phuket are under investigation and alleged to be illegal, both in terms of land documents and construction of buildings.



A group of 20 people from Rak Chue Siang Phuket (or ‘Love Phuket Reputation’ group) came to submit a letter of complaint against ‘Emerald Development Group’ at the Damrongdharma Center at Phuket Provincial Hall.



The 'protesters' were led by Niran Wachawet, and some of them claimed to be victims of the company’s allegedly illegal operations.



The details of each project were mentioned individually in the letter.



The first project is located at Kalim Beach, where Emerald Development Group is constructing a five-star hotel, villa, condominium building and beach club.



The letter states that the company has used NorSor3Kor #4606 to divide the land into five plots (NorSor3Kor #8101, 8102, 8403, 8104 and 4606) and NorSor3Kor #4607 to divide another piece of land into five plots (NorSor3Kor #8042, 8043, 8044, 8045 and 4607). The total area of these smaller plots is 30 rai, whereas the actual area of the land before division into sub plots was only 10 rai.



The protesters also allege that part of the company’s land overlaps National Preserved Forest land and that the buildings breach the height limit in Phuket. They also say that the company has dug up and filled in land in the preserved forest area.



Many Thais and foreigners have reportedly invested in these projects, such as paying booking fees for villas and condos. Some of them have filed separate complaints against the developer.



The second project cited in the letter is ‘Emerald Patong’, a two-phase condominium project with 173 units in Patong.



According to the letter, there are many illegal aspects to this project. First, the model and plan for the condo building is different from what they originally asked permission for. Secondly, they have allegedly used the rooftop area to build more rooms, which is illegal.



The last project referred to in the letter is the ‘Emerald Central Project’, a condo project located on Wichit Songkram road. The project has already started operating and includes a seven-storey and an eight-storey building.



The protesters allege that the group has constructed in a different way from what they had originally acquired permission for, and that the buildings are taller than the limit set out under Phuket’s building laws.



“We would like Phuket Governor Chokchai Dejamornthan to investigate this matter. Such activities destroy the reputation of Phuket and Thailand, as both Thais and foreigners are involved in it,” said Mr Niran.



Nanthasak Boonnak, director of the Damrongdharma Center, accepted the letter on behalf of the governor and said his team would inform the governor and look into this issue themselves as well.



Sawit Ketroj, Managing Director of Emerald Development Group, claims that the company’s operations were transparent and legal, and that they were prepared for any investigation into their activities.



“The letter they have submitted seems unreliable to begin with, as they have not named any victims or given details of the alleged injustices against them. Secondly, the details regarding each of these projects are not true,” said Mr Sawit.



“Our company has been threatened several times in the past, but we are not scared. When we have more details of the complaints, we will file a counter complaint,” he added.

