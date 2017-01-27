Employers of drug suspect issue statement after his arrest

KRABI: The British International School of Krabi (BISK) today released a statement regarding the arrest of an American teacher cum alleged drug dealer employed at their school (story here).



Kwanta Suksai, a director at the school, said that every teacher employed by BISK had to undergo pre-employment screening.



“Criminal and other records of the teacher, named Alexander Jonathan Rosen, checked out before he started working here three months ago. He applied for the position of science teacher, and provided a Thai work visa as well. It is possible that there was a documentation lag between Mr Rosen’s US passport cancellation and the papers he submitted to us,” Ms Kwanta told the Phuket Gazette.



“An incident such as this is harmful to our reputation, so it is important for our students' parents to know that we have stringent measures in place to do background checks,” she added.



The parents of one of the student’s at the school came forward to say that their child had studied with Mr Rosen, had conversations with him, and liked him.



“We are not worried about the whole situation – just surprised that he turned out to be a drug dealer,” they said.

