Phuket Gazette - March 27, 2017 | 05:02 PM
PHUKET: Three simultaneous conferences on energy and power generation were held in Krabi, Surat Thani and Songkhla today, between officials and representatives from 14 southern provinces, including Phuket.
The conferences started at 9:30am and were slated to continue until this evening.
One of the main aims of the events was to promote awareness and find the best possible solutions for both electricity and alternative energy generation in Southern Thailand.
Officials from the Energy Policy and Planning Office of the Ministry of Energy; the Provincial Electricity Authority; and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment discussed the status of power generation in the south, talked about alternative plans for it in the future, and explained how these plans affect the environment.
The conference aimed to serve as a platform for idea exchanges between officials and the public. Representatives from each province were also given a chance to present their ideas and suggestions.
