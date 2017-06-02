PHUKET: Phuket officials have announced the launch of an electronic work permit (e-work permit) for migrant workers from Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, to become effective on November 1 this year.



The labor department estimates that nearly 50,000 migrant workers from these countries currently work in Phuket.



The initiative is part of Thailand 4.0 and intended to cut down on processing time and simplify the registration process for both employers and employees.



“The e-work permit is a form of ‘smart card’ intended to prevent the spread of counterfeit ones. It will work by simply scanning a QR-Code on a smartphone. This new technology will save a lot of time for both migrant workers and officials,” said Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad.



“Once the temporary (pink) card expires, the new one issued will be an electronic one. Anyone carrying a pink card will be allowed to work until November 1, 2017, after which it must be converted to an electronic one. The last date to switch to an e-work permit is March 31, 2018,” he added.



For more information, contact the Department of Employment at 38/27 Rattanakosin 200 Years Road, Talad-Nua, Phuket; or call 076-219660/1.

— Phanita Jongathikitphaiboon