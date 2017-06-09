PHUKET: A Phuket vice governor has warned the public to be wary of his Facebook impostor after a user with a fake profile added people and asked to borrow money from them.



Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya said he will today file a complaint against the Facebook user who created a profile in his name (in Thai).



“Please do not accept his friends request; do not believe him if he claims to be a vice governor; and do not transfer any money,” Bussaya Jaipiam, chief of the Phuket Public Relations office said on behalf of V/Gov Teera.



A similar incident occurred last month, when another user created a Facebook profile using Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong’s picture and a name that sounded very similar to his.



The user then asked several high-ranking Phuket officials to transfer money to his account (story here).



Phuket police are hunting for both of these Facebook users.

— Kongleaphy Keam