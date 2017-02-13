Falling tree damages tuk-tuk, injures driver in Phuket

PHUKET: A tuk-tuk driver escaped with minor injuries after a palm tree fell directly on top of his vehicle at a crowded shopping district in Karon yesterday.



Prawi Sangkaew, 49, was driving past Karon Plaza when a strong gust of wind caused the 40-year-old palm tree to fall.



The tree narrowly missed the driver's section of the vehicle. There were no passengers aboard at the time.



"Mr Prawi's tuk-tuk was heavily damaged, but he only sustained minor injuries," said Maj Patiwat Yodkhwan of Karon Police.



"A nearby shop was also damaged, but no other property, passersby or vehicles were affected," he added.



Karon Municipality officers are tasked with regular maintenance of trees in the area. Since the incident, they have checked other trees and assured the public that they are well cared for, so 'no problem'.



The municipality will partly compensate Mr Prawi for the damage caused to his vehicle, using funds from the natural disaster budget. The amount of compensation has not yet been determined.

