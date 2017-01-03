Firefighters spend six hours battling Phuket hotel flames

PHUKET: Firefighters spent more than six hours putting out a blaze in a Patong hotel basement. It started last night and continued into the early hours of today.



Guests dining at a restaurant adjacent to Beyond Hotel Patong, noticed smoke wafting out of it at about 8pm and alerted the hotel's staff.



Patong Police officers, rescue workers and firefighters arrived at the scene to find the basement of the hotel engulfed in flames, with burning PVC pipes and electric wires putting out a pungent odor.



At least eight fire trucks were needed to put out the flames, which were reported to be so thick that no one could enter the floor for several hours afterward.



Officials visited the location today to investigate the cause of the fire.



“We think it was caused by an electrical short circuit, but have to investigate further to confirm that,” said Col Witoon Kongsukjai of Phuket Police.



The hotel is owned by the local Kata Group, whose CEO Mookpisit Autchariyachai says the fire only impacted the construction warehouse, and that the hotel building itself remains undamaged.



“We still plan to open in July this year,” Mr Mookpisit announced.