PHUKET: More than 700,000 baht's worth of damages were caused as five houses burned down in two separate incidents in Phuket.



The first fire broke out at Baan Klang in Chalong yesterday. Chalong Police received reports of the fire and contacted the municipality for help.



Firefighters spent 30 minutes battling the flames, but the whole house was burned to the ground.



“My wife and I went out to the market and our children left for work. I did not know about the fire until my neighbor called to inform me,” said the owner of the house.



Three pictures of His Royal Highness King Rama IX and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit remained intact. The owner said he planned to re-frame them and hang them in their new house.



Damages are estimated to be about 100,000 baht. A preliminary investigation revealed a short circuit as the cause of the fire.



Chalong Mayor Sumran Jindapol offered financial assistance to the couple and their neighbor offered them a place to stay temporarily.



Another fire this morning caused four townhouses to burn down in Vichit. The fire started in the middle and spread to all four. The inhabitants of the homes, employees of the Bai Toey laundry service, were not present at the time.



“Before the fire started, my employees and I were working at the laundry shop not far from the house. We heard some noise and commotion and we went out there to find out what happened,” said Kusuma Waytangwich, the owner of the business.



Eight firetrucks were sent to battle the flames, which took about 30 minutes to bring under control.



The estimated damage is about 600,000 baht. Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.



Additional reporting by Kritsada Mueanhawong.





— Winai Sarot