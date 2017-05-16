PHUKET: A Facebook user has offered a reward of 5,000 baht to anyone who can help him find a foreigner who fought with a toilet attendant and refused to pay a 10 baht fee to use a toilet on Bangla road.



Videos and photographs of six foreigners – three men and three women – were recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the facility. They were posted by a user named ‘Tohee Seesa’ earlier this month.



In the video, one of the men is repeatedly seen hitting and shoving a young boy into the wall.



Facebook user Tohee says the attendant is 10 years old, while the foreigner seemed to be between 30 to 40 years old.



Another attendant came to the first one’s aid, but the foreigners ran off.



“Please help me find this man. If you see him, please contact me at 081-082 6456 or 085-888-5572,” the user stated on their Facebook page.

— Kongleaphy Keam