PHUKET: Four people were seriously injured after a car skidded off the road and slammed into two motorbikes, a pick-up truck and an electric pole early this morning in Chalong.



Lt Sakarin Sangjaroen of Chalong Police and other officers arrived at the crash site on East Chao Fah road in the Kok Tanot area at about 2:20am.



“We found a Honda Accord sedan with its rear end stuck to an electric pole. The two motorbikes that were considerably damaged lay nearby. The damaged pick-up was also at the scene,” said Lt Sakarin.



Rescue workers had already transported one of the four victims – the driver of one of the motorbikes – to the hospital before police arrived.



“The driver of the car, a Honda Accord, who remains nameless at the moment, flew out of the car in the impact of the crash and broke both of his legs. He also sustained several other injuries and was crying in pain on the asphalt,” the policeman told the Phuket Gazette.



“The two victims who were riding on one of the motorbikes were Vichuda Konglao, 24, and a 16-year-old girl. They were also seriously injured in the crash,” he added.



Police checked the CCTV footage of the crash. They say it shows the car at speed and losing traction in a curve. As it started skidding, it smashed into the motorbikes, and then into the pick-up truck that was parked nearby.



“We intend to charge the car driver with reckless driving causing injury, but will wait to question him first. The rest of the victims were eventually taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment,” said Lt Sakarin.

— Winai Sarot