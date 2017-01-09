Four rescued after boat sinks in stormy weather

PHUKET: Four people were safely rescued after their boat sank due to strong waves at Koh Racha Noi yesterday morning.



The Thailand Maritime Enforcement Coordinating Center Area 3 (Thai-MECC 3) received reports of the incident about 10:30am yesterday.



“A fishing boat named Thepsiri, whose owner was named as Sirisak Seethep, left the shore last week with four crew members on board. They were on their way back to shore when the boat encountered 3-4 meter high waves near Racha Island,” said Natchapong Pradit of the Phuket Marine Office.



“Large waves and heavy rain caused the vessel to sink, so the crew put on life jackets and tried their best to swim to shore. Luckily, another fishing boat named Narongrit was passing by and stopped to help them,” he added.



Phuket Marine Office is closely monitoring daily weather conditions. Small boats are advised to stay ashore and big boats to proceed with caution.



According to a warning issued by Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) at 11am today, severe weather conditions and possible flash floods in the south are expected to last until tomorrow.



Additionally, outbreaks of persistent heavy to torrential rains are forecast for Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Ranong.



For updated information regarding weather conditions, visit the TMD website here.



