French, Italian tourists rescued from Phuket speedboat crash

PHUKET: Forty four Italian and French tourists were rescued yesterday after a speedboat crashed into an underwater concrete pole about a hundred meters away from shore.



The boat, named Ao Ja Sira, left the Gypsy Pier behind the Westin Siray Bay resort in Rassada at about 10am. The crash occurred less than five minutes into the journey.



A passing tourist boat, the Anurak 9, helped rescue everyone on board.



“We have yet to learn why the concrete structure is there. We will investigate further and question the boat captain, Mr Thawit Lakoh, to get more information,” Phuket Marine Office chief Surat Sirisaiyas told the Phuket Gazette.