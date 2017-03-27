Phuket Gazette - March 27, 2017 | 11:17 AM
PHUKET: Fifteen suspects were arrested with more than 45,000 baht in cash for gambling at a sleeping restaurant in Wichit yesterday.
“The restaurant, named ‘Eat and Sleep’, is located in Soi Wirat Hongyok. The suspects were caught in the act while playing a popular local game called 'gung-pla' (shrimp-fish),” said Lt Col Patak Kwanna of Wichit Police.
Undercover officers went to the restaurant after police received complaints from locals in the area.
All 15 suspects were charged with gambling and taken to Wichit Police Station for further legal processing.
Cash and gambling paraphernalia found at the scene were also confiscated.
