PHUKET: A German man has confessed to the murder of his Thai girlfriend, ten days after police found her body wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a forest in Kathu.



The victim, Picha Nampadung, 35, was first reported missing by her niece, Rujirada Ornkorat, on July 1 (story here).



Her body was eventually found on July 9 (story here), while the suspect, 36-year-old Papke Nico, slit his throat when approached by police officers.



“Mr Nico had recovered enough for us to question him. At first, he denied any involvement with the crime, but after we questioned him for awhile, he confessed. He was charged with murder with intent and hiding the body,” said Col Vitoon Kongsutjai of the Phuket Provincial Police.



Mr Nico was taken to the crime scenes, both at the house in Rawai and the forest in Kathu.



“He confessed that he killed Ms Picha in the house and then dumped her body in the forest. He added that he did it because he was angry at her for texting with another man on LINE,” he added.

