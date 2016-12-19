German tourist suffers brain hemorrhage after fight over bar tab

PHUKET: A German tourist was knocked unconscious from a severe head injury early yesterday morning, following a noisy brawl with bouncers at a Bangla Road bar.



Thomas Rapp, 31, reportedly racked up a 2,000 baht bill following a night of heavy drinking at Dragon Night Bar on Soi Freedom.



“Staff and other witnesses told us that Mr Rapp and a friend were celebrating his birthday. When the bar was about to close, staff handed him his bill, but instead of paying it, he started creating a scene,” said Maj Phatthapee Srichai of Patong Police.



“They added that Mr Rapp punched one of the doormen that tried talking to him. Two others then stepped in and a fight ensued, during which Mr Rapp was knocked unconscious.”



He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, while the bouncers, named as Surachart Chuchuay, 26, Pison Inthasara, 22 and Suthat Deeprai, 20, were taken to Patong Police Station for questioning.



Doctors told the Phuket Gazette this morning that Mr Rapp suffered a brain hemorrhage, but could not confirm whether he would need surgery.



The bar staff have not been charged so far as police are collecting CCTV evidence and investigating the matter further.