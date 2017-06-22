PHUKET: The 31st meeting of the Thai Myanmar Regional Border Committee (RBC) was held at Patong Resort & Spa this morning to solve border problems and strengthen relationships.



“In the past, Thailand and Myanmar have always helped each other to deal with border problems, and the purpose of this meeting today was to ensure continued cooperation for stability. Most importantly, we want to ease any conflicts anywhere along our shared border, said 3rd Army chief Lt Gen Vijak Siribansop after the meeting.



Gen Vijak noted that Thailand and Myanmar aim to boost cooperation not only in border matters, but also more generally in society, our economies, public health, illicit drug control, weapons, human trafficking and terrorism. Legalizing illegal workers is also a major goal, to enhance the livelihoods of the people of both nations.



“We've enjoyed a very good relationship for a long time. There are exchanges between high ranking committees all the time. The diplomatic relationship has fostered very good cooperation, which I believe will lead to even further opportunities for each other in the future,” the General concluded with gusto.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong