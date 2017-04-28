PHUKET: Salon owners and hair stylists from all over Thailand gathered together in Phuket for the ‘Essential Looks Spring/Summer 2017 Hair Trends’ conference by Dr Somsak Chalachol, one of the most influential hair professionals in Thailand.



The seminar was conducted earlier this week at the Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa and sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.



Dr Somsak, Asia Pacific Hair Hero and Thai Regional Ambassador of Schwarzkopf Professional, recently visited Hamburg, Germany where he learned about the latest hair trends.



“We are proud to present three new styles, namely opulent, beat icon and colorama. The inspiration for Opulent is the renaissance period from the 1950s. We can see that this fashion is now very popular among Hollywood stars during red carpet and other high profile events,” said Dr Somsak.



“The inspiration behind beat icon is the 1960s period. This was the era of James Dean, Andy Warhol and Velvet Underground, to name a few. This is a clean and clear look and will be especially outstanding with black and white dresses.



“Colorama represents more of a ‘Think outside the box’ approach for fashion conscious and highly confident individuals. Yellow, blue and pink hair is very popular these days,” he concluded.



Schwarzkopf Professional representatives also presented a new set of products called the ‘Strong Bond’ collectionm which is especially tailored to strengthening and protecting colored hair.

— Kongleaphy Keam