PHUKET: A Chinese tour guide who abandoned a bus full of tourists at the side of the road in Phang Nga on Tuesday (story here) was arrested in Phuket yesterday.



Ms Ammy, whose real name police later learned to be Huang Ling, was arrested for illegally working as a tour guide without permission.



“After the incident in Phang Nga, we tracked down her address in Phuket. She was apprehended at Dcondo Kathu at about 4:30pm yesterday,” said Lt Col Bundit Khaosutham of Phuket Tourist Police this morning.



“Ms Ling declined to say anything or provide any information about the incident. She was later taken to Khok Kloi Police Station for further questioning,” he added.



A Thai tour guide involved in the incident has already been charged with allowing others without a guide's licence to perform his duty for him.



Police are also investigating the tour company, Xin Xing Travel & Trading Co Ltd, and gathering evidence to see what action must be taken against them.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong