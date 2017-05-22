PHUKET: Fifteen people were arrested while 15 others are on the run after Thalang Police raided a cock-fighting ring in Moo Baan Para yesterday afternoon.



Lt Col Prasarn Toworn of Thalang Police led a team of officers to inspect the area after receiving complaints from locals about illegal cock-fighting and gambling there.



“The suspects included both Thais and Burmese. They all ran into a nearby forest when they saw us, but we managed to capture 15 of them, aged 19 to 54 years,” said Col Prasarn.



“We also seized 11 roosters and 300 baht in cash,” he added.



All suspects were charged with gambling and taken to Thalang Police Station for further legal processing. Police questioned them primarily about the identities of the 15 suspects who got away.

— Winai Sarot