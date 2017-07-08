PHUKET: The Ministry of Labor has revamped its registration process for illegal migrant workers after a new law announcing heavy fines for their employers was revealed last month.



Starting July 24, migrant workers will be given 15 days to submit their documents to the ministry in order to receive a work permit.



Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday chaired a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall with relevant officials from the employment office, police, military and others to discuss and find ways to help both employers and workers who are suffering as a consequence of the new law.



At least 400 Burmese migrant workers in Phuket were sent back home on July 2 after their employers terminated them following the announcement (story here).



On Thursday, more than 20 business operators and contractors gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall to protest against it (story here).



“The Ministry of Labor has set up centers for migrant workers who are working illegally. They can register at the centers without having to go back home,” said Gov Norraphat.



“The centers will open on July 24 and remain in operation for 15 days. There are a total of six centers in five provinces – Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Chaing Rai, Ranong and Tak,” he added.



The centers are for those migrant workers who have no documentation at all, such as a passport, a visa or a work permit.



“Both employers and workers have to be involved in this process. First, they have to contact the Employment Office in the province where they reside for a document showing proof of nationality. After obtaining that, they have to go to one of the centers for the next step in the process,” said Gov Norraphat.



“Those who already have a passport and a visa, but no work permit or an incorrect work permit, can get it changed and/or renewed from now until March 31, 2018. The deadline for those in the fishery industry is November 1, 2017,” he added.

