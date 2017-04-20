PHUKET: Royal Forestry Department officers yesterday responded to a complaint regarding a plantation of coconut trees on public land at Naka Noi island, the ownership of which the Land Department had already revoked last year.



The land dispute on the island first began in December 2015, when the Department of Special Investigations (DSI) responded to a complaint alleging the land's ownership by Thai actor Puri Hiranpruk (story here).



In July last year, the Land Department concluded the case by revoking land documents by Six Mountain Company Ltd, claiming that the NorSor3Kor on the 24 rai of land held by them was illegitimate (story here).



“However, we've now received another complaint that plants and trees are being grown on the same land. This is why we came to check the area this time,” said Panumet Dam-orn, head of the 'Forest Preservation Center Phuket 1 Thalang'.



“We found that about 5 rai of forest land has been cleared and 123 coconut trees have been grown there. Nearby, there are some remnants of some kind of construction that was demolished. A cemented walkway from the beach leading up to the hill was also present,” he added.



The other 19 rai of the disputed land remains untouched natural forest.



“We cannot currently take any action since the area is yet to officially become public land and the owner of the trees during this period can appeal to the administrative court regarding the department’s decision,” Mr Panumet told the Phuket Gazette.



The officers proceeded to simply take pictures of the encroachment for submission to the Royal Forestry Department Director General, and they now await his decision.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong