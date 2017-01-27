Inaugural 'Phuket RendezVous' slated for next year

The Phuket RendezVous will replace the 14-year old Phuket International Boat Show. Photo: Supplied

PHUKET: Royal Phuket Marina (RPM) is set to host the inaugural 'Phuket RendezVous' from January 4-7, 2018.



Partnering with one of Asia’s most experienced luxury lifestyle event organizers, Asia RendezVous, the Phuket RendezVous showcase event will replace the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) and build on its 14-year legacy.



Hosted by RPM, the four-day-event will showcase a diverse range of high-end products and attractions, both on land and in water, including yachts, classic cars, supercars, watches, property and art.



Luxury aficionados from all over Asia and Europe, as well as Bangkok and Phuket, are expected to participate.



Visitors will be able to access more than 40 yachts and have the opportunity to meet with yacht brokers, high-end property developers and luxury travel organizers (including private jet and helicopter operators), as well as specialists within the areas of auctions, art and investments.



VIP guests will enjoy exclusive access to selected attractions and superyachts, while the public are free to explore the exhibits.



The Phuket RendezVous will replace the 14-year-old Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) that has been running at RPM for the past 12 years.



RPM Chairman Gulu Lalvani says the event is an exciting opportunity for the luxury industry in Phuket and Asia to come together.



“RPM has successfully hosted the Phuket International Boat Show for the past 12 years. We will build on that success and expect the Phuket RendezVous to attract thousands of visitors from around the world each year,” says Mr Lalvani.