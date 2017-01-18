Interpol wanted Czech pedophile arrested in Phuket

PHUKET: Royal Thai Police last night arrested a Czech Interpol fugitive wanted for allegedly spreading HIV in both Thailand and his home country.



Zdenek Pfeifer, 49, was arrested at the Sila apartments in Cherng Talay. He was initially charged with overstaying his visa, but will now be taken to Bangkok for processing of charges filed against him.



Mr Pfeifer has reportedly been seeking unprotected sex with women and homosexuals in Thailand, spreading HIV since 2014, The Nation reports (story here).



Mr Pfeifer, who also goes by the name ‘Frye Ferrari’, is wanted by Interpol for allegedly sexually violating a minor and also spreading the virus among women and gay men in his home country before fleeing to Thailand.



Travel records show that he flew to Thailand three years ago, after which he was spotted in various tourist cities, including Phuket and Chiang Mai.



Czech authorities have said that after Mr Pfeifer tested positive for HIV in 2010, he had unprotected sex with at least 10 people in the Czech Republic, including, allegedly, a minor, which he recorded on video.



On its website, Interpol warned that Mr Pfeifer may be infectious and pointed out that he is also liable to commit sexual crimes with minors. Such offences carry a maximum jail term of only 12 years in Thailand.



In the days before the arrest, the Royal Thai Police issued an appeal for help in catching the alleged pedophile. He was described as a “good-looking sweet talker”, who first entered Thailand via Phuket International Airport on February 13, 2014. He left a few months later, but returned in 2015.



A joint task force of Royal Thai Police and military officials finally apprehended him.



“We first spotted him at Tesco Lotus Thalang. When he left on his motorbike, our team followed him,” said Maj Tienchai Chomphu of Phuket Immigration. “Another team was waiting for him at the apartment. We arrested him as per Article 44.”



Article 44 says that officials may issue an order “for the sake of the reforms in any field, the promotion of 'love and harmony' among people in the nation, or the prevention, abatement or suppression of any act detrimental to national order or security, the Royal Throne, the national economy or public administration, whether the act occurs inside or outside the Kingdom.”