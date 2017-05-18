KRABI: The Krabi Provincial Fisheries Office yesterday removed 58 illegal fishing nets (‘poh’) from the waters of Krabi. The nets were also in violation of spawning season restrictions.



Sakda Sukkasem led a team of officers to hunt for illegal fishing activities after several locals filed complaints with the office.



“It is illegal to use this type of fishing net to begin with. Additionally, April 1 to June 30 is the spawning season, during which we allow marine life time to breed,” said Mr Sadka.



“Prior to the start of the season, officers removed more than 200 nets in several areas, but some of them must have gone back and set them up again,” said Mr Sakda.



Last year, a baby dolphin was caught and killed in one such net in Khao Khram sub-district’s Tah Paree Bay (story here).



Officers are now investigating further to find out who is responsible for using the illegal nets.



— Kritsada Mueanhawong