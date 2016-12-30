Krabi officials, transport companies team up for holiday road safety

KRABI: A task force to check transport buses and their drivers has set up camp at the Krabi Bus Terminal during the long New Year weekend.



The group, formed by the Krabi Department of Land Transport (DLT), has teamed up with 17 bus service companies to ensure that brakes on all buses and vans are operational. The drivers will also be checked for alcohol and drug consumption.



“It is important for these drivers to be in good shape in order to drive long hours. If they are not ready, or we find alcohol in their systems, we will not allow them to drive,” said DLT chief Banyat Khantha.



“We have set up checkpoints all over Krabi to check on drivers for alcohol consumption throughout the weekend. We have yet to find someone who has been drinking. We hope everyone enjoys the new year holidays and stays safe,” he added.