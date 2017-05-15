PHUKET: In the spirit of giving back to the less fortunate, the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation held a ceremony to award scholarships to deserving students in Phuket.



The ceremony, titled ‘Tay-Kra-Jat’, was held at the Kusoldharm Center on Saturday and presided over by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong.



Food and necessities were distributed to more than 1,500 needy families and scholarships were awarded to 200 students, including 45 nursing students and 25 technical students.



The total value of the scholarships is 3 million baht, said Benjawan Tamphanuwat, president of the foundation.



The foundation also provided rice for school lunches to 29 schools in Phuket.



Phuket Governor Norraphat commended the foundation for its efforts and said that such activities were essential to help locals who lacked basic resources.



He added that it would also help to provide young Phuketians with an opportunity to advance their skills and make a better life for themselves and their families.



— Kritsada Mueanhawong