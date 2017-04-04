PHUKET: Ticket holders for the Laguna Phuket ‘Big Body+ Charity Concert’ scheduled to be held on August 13, 2016 (story here) have been given an extended deadline to claim ticket refunds, until May 1, 2017.



Laguna had previously announced, in September and December last year, that those who wished a full refund, or to contribute the amount toward donations to the Phuket Punyanukul School, had until January 10, 2017 to do so.



To claim a refund, remaining ticket holders must send their original ticket, a copy of their ID/passport, their bank account information (for a bank transfer), and contact information (email address and mobile phone number) via post to:



Charity Concert

390/1 Moo 1, Srisoonthorn Rd., Cherngtalay

Thalang, Phuket 83110.



For more information, call 076-362300 (ext. 1404) or email: [email protected].



— Phuket Gazette