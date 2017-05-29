PHUKET: A joint team of Army and police raided a large illegal 'casino' in Phuket Town and arrested 63 gamblers on Saturday night.



Officials also confiscated about 2 million baht in cash, a shotgun, four pistols, 39 bullets, 22 cars, 34 motorbikes and gambling paraphernalia.



The joint team included officers from Infantry Division 5 (Artillery 25) and Phuket City Police. The arrests were made after locals complained of illegal gambling activities in the area.



“The casino was built inside a house in Soi Tachin, Rassada. The house was secured by a large gate and CCTV cameras on all sides so people inside could monitor the activities outside,” said Col Kriangkrai Srirak, Chief of Infantry Division 5.



“We had to coordinate well and move as quickly as possible. Thankfully, we were able to catch them in action,” he added.



All suspects were charged with gambling and taken to Phuket City Police Station where they are being held without bail.



The case is due to be presented in court today. The owner of the house may also face additional charges.



Col Kriangkrai said the arrest was a 'big step forward' in tackling illegal gambling activities in Phuket.



“We really appreciate the help of the local people who provided the relevant information to us. Please keep us informed if you are aware of any illegal activities on the island,” he added.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong