PHUKET:A truck driver survived an early morning crash after he jumped out of his truck before it ran into a roadside barrier and trees on the Bypass Road yesterday morning.



The incident took place in front of the Premium Outlet.



“The driver, 24-year-old Bunlung Issara, told us that he was on his way back to Surat Thani after making a delivery of wood in Ao Makham. He admits that he wasn’t familiar with the route and that the road was slippery,” said Lt Col Sakol Krainara of Phuket City Police.



The trailer was removed with the help of a crane. The driver has been charged with reckless driving causing property damage, and will face further charges if the results of a blood alcohol test, still pending, prove positive.



The truck is registered to Thepprasit Co Ltd.

— Winai Sarot