PHANG NGA: Police yesterday arrested two women and a man for allegedly running an underground lottery operation in Phuket's neighboring province Phang Nga.



The arrests were made at a staff housing unit at Banglam 'Health Promoting Hospital' in Takuathung District.



The three suspects are Kamol Tongdeeying, 48, a palm oil farmer; Cholthida Makkhum, 35, an accountant;; and Pornthip Jankham, 31, also an accountant.



“We seized 209 lottery papers, a fax machine, a shotgun, 10 title deeds (chanotes), a voice recorder, bank books and 40,000 baht in cash,” said Col Teerasak Thammasatit of Takuathung Police.



Police examined the bank book and estimated the earnings from ticket sales at about a million baht a month.



All three suspects confessed when questioned and were charged with running an illegal lottery operation. They were taken to Takuathung Police Station.



Illegal lotteries and gambling dens are rife in Thailand and normally rely on police protection for their existence. Underground lotteries in Phang Nga alone have been reported in Takuapa, Kuraburi, Taimuang and Takuathung.



Police say they are 'investigating further' to unravel the networks.



— Kritsada Mueanhawong