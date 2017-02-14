Monitor lizards celebrate Valentines Day

KOH LANTA: Monitor lizards celebrated Valentines Day today by professing their love openly in Koh Lanta.



The two reptiles, who asked to remain nameless, were found hugging each other in a pond in front of the Pimalai Resort & Spa.



Locals and tourists gathered around the pond to take a peek, as it was surely a sight to see. The lizards, however, didn’t care or panic and spent about 20 minutes posing for photographs before leaving the paparazzi behind.



“This happens a lot during breeding season. However, normally when the lizards spot people they go into hiding. I guess animals are getting used to humans because there are so many tourists on the island,” said Teerapot Kasirwan, president of the Koh Lanta Tourism Association.

